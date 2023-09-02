Man fatally stabbed in Portland during gambling dispute

A man is being sought by the police following the stabbing death of another during an argument in an area known as 'Lookout' in Spring Bank, Portland Friday night.

It is reported that a group of men were at the location gambling when a quarrel developed between two of the gamblers.

According to the police, the argument got intense with the men hurling threats.

It is alleged that one of the men pulled a knife from his waist and stabbed the other in his chest.

The wounded man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The killing brings to 10 the number of murders recorded in Portland since the start of the year.

- Gareth Davis Snr

