McKenzie welcomes arrest of suspect in homeless killings

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie has welcomed the arrest of a man in relation to the murder of five homeless people between June and August this year.

Detectives in St James arrested the suspect on Thursday after the police used forensic evidence and technology to link him to the cases.

The police say the suspect killed all his victims by stabbing them.

McKenzie says this is an impressive breakthrough in the case and serves as a warning to those who seek to harm the homeless.

“We have had a number of incidents where members of the homeless population have been fatally attacked in a number of parishes including St James. The police force used its investigative skills as well as all the digital technologies at its disposal, thus bringing us to this important stage in the solving of these crimes.

“While I remain hopeful that attitudes to the homeless will change, I am very encouraged by the diligence with which the constabulary is pursuing offences against our homeless citizens,” he said in a statement today.

He called for Jamaicans help protect the homeless.

The local government minister also appealed to homeless persons to heed the calls of municipal corporations to use drop-in centres and night shelters, which the government established for their comfort and security.

