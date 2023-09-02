More water restrictions for Corporate Area as drought impacts Mona Reservoir

The National Water Commission (NWC) has tightened its water rationing programme for several Corporate Area communities due to a fall in supply at the Mona Water Treatment Plant in St Andrew amid the ongoing drought.

Effective Monday, September 4, the affected areas will receive water between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. instead of the current supply schedule of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In a statement today, the NWC explained that with drought conditions persisting and little to no rainfall in the Corporate Area, inflows to the Mona Reservoir have been woefully low.

It said catchment levels at the facility reached 34.3% or 277.5 million gallons as at September 1.

The conditions are similar at the Hermitage Dam where catchment levels are at 39.5% or 155.6 million gallons, the NWC noted.

The commission said based on these declining storage levels, a further reduction in the supply times for customers served by the Mona Water Treatment Plant has become necessary.

These are the affected areas:

* Lady Musgrave Road

* Gladstone Dr

* Linstone Crescent

* Hope Road, between TGIF and Waterloo Road

* Ardenne Road

* Trafalgar Park

* Braemar Ave

* Upper Musgrave Avenue

*Abbeydale Road

* Phoenix Avenue

* Kingsway and roads leading off

* Roads leading off Waterloo Rd between Hope Road and West Kings House Road

* Trench Town and environs

* Downtown Kingston

* Vineyard Town

* Allman Town

* Sections of Windward Road, include Manley Meadows, South Camp Road, Mountain View Avenue and roads leading off

*Half-Way Tree

* Cross Roads

*Kencot

*Retirement Road

* New Kingston

* Trench Town

* Arnett Gardens

* Trafalgar Road and roads leading off

* Oxford Road and roads leading off

The NWC said further monitoring of the systems will continue and updates provided to customers as necessary.

