School administrators urged to get rid of mosquito breeding sites

School administrators are being urged to be extra vigilant against mosquito breeding sites, thereby minimising the spread of the dengue virus by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The call comes from Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, who said the administrators need to ensure that the school plants are as safe as possible from mosquito breeding.

Tufton was addressing a recent back-to-school treat in his St Catherine West Central constituency, held at the Watermount Open Bible Church.

He noted that the school environment caters to hundreds of parents and students, with multiple activities, and it is one of the areas where extra effort must be made to keep it safe and clean for the children.

“Mosquito breeding sites are a big part of the potential threat, and for this September, we anticipate that with the resumption of school, there is likely to be greater potential for the spread of dengue, and we don't want that for our children,” the Minister told the gathering.

The Ministry advises that the Aedes aegypti mosquito breeds in any containerised environment, that is, in anything that can hold water. Some of the common breeding sites are drums, tyres, buckets and animal feeding containers.

Members of the public are encouraged to search their surroundings at home and work, at least once per week, to ensure there is no breeding of the Aedes aegypti. This is the best strategy to mitigate a possible outbreak of dengue later in the year.

The Minister said where persons suspect that mosquitoes may be breeding, they should contact their parish health teams, and the vector-control personnel will visit the locations. Persons can also contact the Ministry at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683) with any reports or concerns.

- JIS News

