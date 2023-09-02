St Andrew man reported missing and held hostage rescued by security forces

A joint police-military team today rescued a St Andrew man who was abducted and held hostage.

In a post on its X, formerly Twitter, account, the police said Marlon Jones was reported missing on Thursday, August 31.

A police media release issued on that day indicated that Jones, 46, who is from the community of Acadia, was last seen on Tuesday, August 29 in the Seaview Gardens area of St Andrew wearing a black shirt, grey-and-black shorts, and a pair of grey Clarks.

An appeal was made for anyone knowing Jones' whereabouts to contact the Grant Pen police.

In the post today, the police reported that targeted operations across multiple divisions were launched after credible intelligence from multiple sources, including tips from the public, were received.

Quick and decisive action by the security forces led to Jones being rescued in Kingston on Saturday, September 2.

