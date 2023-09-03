Bog Walk man dies after being bludgeoned with metal pipe, suspect arrested

The Bog Walk police in St Catherine have arrested a man in connection with the death of another man who was bludgeoned with a metal pipe.

Kevin Brown, 52, otherwise called 'Badhead', a labourer of Azar Lane in Bog Walk, died in hospital.

It is reported that about 7 p.m. on September 2, Brown was allegedly attacked by the 40-year-old suspect.

The deceased was reportedly threatened by the suspect three days prior to the incident.

Brown was found bleeding profusely by a resident and taken to the Linstead Hospital.

He was subsequently transferred to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he succumbed.

- Rasbert Turner

