Bog Walk man dies after being bludgeoned with metal pipe, suspect arrested
The Bog Walk police in St Catherine have arrested a man in connection with the death of another man who was bludgeoned with a metal pipe.
Kevin Brown, 52, otherwise called 'Badhead', a labourer of Azar Lane in Bog Walk, died in hospital.
It is reported that about 7 p.m. on September 2, Brown was allegedly attacked by the 40-year-old suspect.
The deceased was reportedly threatened by the suspect three days prior to the incident.
Brown was found bleeding profusely by a resident and taken to the Linstead Hospital.
He was subsequently transferred to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he succumbed.
- Rasbert Turner
