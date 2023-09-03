Dwight Fletcher | The fear focus

THERE IS much that can cause us fear in these times, but our fears are no match for the living God. The Apostle Paul wrote, “Brothers and sisters, we don’t want you to be unaware of the troubles that we went through in Asia. We were weighed down with a load of suffering that was so far beyond our strength that we were afraid we might not survive. 9) It certainly seemed to us as if we had gotten the death penalty. This was so that we would have confidence in God, who raises the dead, instead of ourselves. 10) God rescued us from a terrible death, and he will rescue us. We have set our hope on him that he will rescue us again…” 2 Corinthians 1:8-10 (CEB). When we’re afraid, the first thing we should do is to turn to God. If we do this correctly and completely, it inoculates us from going into chronic fear, because God steps in and gives us His power to move forward.

The Word instructs us in Psalm 56:3, “When I am afraid, I put my trust in you”, and in Psalm 34:4 it says, “I sought the Lord, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.” The Bible speaks of a King of Judah named Jehoshaphat. He and his people were surrounded by three major armies that were getting very close to them. In the natural they had no chance of winning, and they were fearful as they sensed defeat. Then King Jehoshaphat gathered all the people and said this simple prayer. “Our God, won’t you stop them? We are powerless against this mighty army that is about to attack us. We do not know what to do, but we are looking to you for help” 2 Chronicles 20:12 (NLT).

Since they refused to depend on their own strength, but prayed to God, the Lord was faithful and intervened. God said: “This is what the Lord says: Do not be afraid! Don’t be discouraged by this mighty army, for the battle is not yours, but God’s” 2 Chronicles 20:15 (NIV). When we’re afraid, the Bible shows us that we must first pray. God will give us the strength we need.

One of the first things that fear attacks is our prayer life and our trust in God. The enemy does this subtly by making us very busy in our troubles. Sometimes we’re so busy running from one place and thing to another that we don’t have time to slow down to be still and know that He is God. Prayer is a sign of trusting God. If we pray, we will receive the confidence to face our fears.

Remember, we empower whatever gets our focus. The more we focus on our fears, the greater impact it will have on our lives. The more of our lives that we allow our fears to consume, the more it influences and continuously will influence us. So, we need to change our focus.

As we focus on God He says, “Do not fear [anything], for I am with you; Do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, be assured I will help you; I will certainly take hold of you with My righteous right hand [a hand of justice, of power, of victory, of salvation]” Isaiah 41:10 (AMP).

Whatever we face in life as a believer, you are in God’s hands. He’s God, the creator of the universe. He will hold us, lift us, and strengthen us. Nothing can outmanoeuvre the Lord God Almighty.