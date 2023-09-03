Man charged for fatal Stony Hill Square bar stabbing

The police have charged a man for the stabbing death of another at a bar in Stony Hill Square, St Andrew.

Twenty-nine-year-old landscaper De-Andrew Carr, of Airy Castle Road in Stony Hill, was charged on Friday after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

Carr turned himself in to the police accompanied by his attorney on Thursday, August 31.

His court date has not been finalised.

He is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Bryan Morris on Friday, August 25.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 11:45 p.m., Morris was a patron at a bar when he was attacked by several persons including Carr who stabbed him multiple times.

Morris ran from the bar and collapsed along the roadway.

He was taken to hospital by a motorist where he succumbed to his injuries.

