Over 400 to benefit from $90 million Braco water project in Trelawny

Over 400 residents from the Braco community in Trelawny will have access to potable water in less than a year.

This as the National Water Commission (NWC) has started work under its Braco Water Supply project.

The project, which is priced at approximately $90 million, involves the installation of new 6, 4 and 2-inch distribution pipes throughout the community.

Work got underway earlier this month with the laying of six-inch pipes.

Speaking on the significance of the project, NWC's Regional Manager for St James and Trelawny, Herman Fagan, stated that the NWC is committed to the process of improving access to potable water.

"We are pleased about the start of this project, which is expected to be completed within six to eight months. Once the distribution infrastructure phase is completed, the next step will be interconnection of the new pipeline and the 20-inch transmission main from the Martha Brae treatment plant," he said.

Fagan further stated that the project was specifically designed to address the needs of the residents, and as such, the NWC has high expectations that they will do their part to benefit fully from the project.

He noted that the process of providing water is built on partnership and NWC will continue to have conversations with the residents throughout the process.

At the same time, Fagan noted that the NWC is steadily working at fulfilling its mandate of providing reliable supply to as many areas as possible.

"For the region, we have completed a number of water supply projects with more on the planning board, as well as, underway. So, as we do this, we continue to ask everyone to act responsibly by applying and then paying their bills each month,” he added.

