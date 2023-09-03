Sean Major-Campbell | Jamaica 61: Proud and Strong (Part 3)

This is a continuation of the National Independence Sermon preached in the New Testament Church of God, Waltham Park Road, on July 30, under the theme ‘Jamaica 61: Proud and Strong’ and informed by the text of Numbers 14:6-10a. The preacher was The Most Rev Dr Howard Gregory, Archbishop of the West Indies.

Ours has become a culture of corruption, thievery, fraud, dishonesty, extortion and scamming that has gone amuck, but we seem unable to bring the big players to account. Christians cannot continue to wink and give a pass to what is happening. The people of this land are tired of the pervasiveness of corruption and the seeming inability of political leaders of both political parties to act decisively in addressing this situation.

The Integrity Commission was established to ensure integrity, transparency and accountability in the administration of the system of governance, in view of the widespread nature of corruption which has enveloped the nation, and the apparent failure of existing institutions to address the problem. What we are now witnessing as a nation is the attempt to emasculate the Integrity Commission, by removing its independence, and placing it under the control of elected politicians. The people of this nation must stand up for an independent Integrity Commission and the removal of the gag order.

VULGAR LIFESTYLE

There is no question that this nation is hurting and fragmented, as there is a vast number who are struggling to cope with poverty and the daily demands of life. They are visible in the supermarket putting back the items they cannot afford to buy, or at the pharmacy asking the pharmacist for half of the prescription. At the same time, there are those who are pursuing and accumulating wealth at unprecedented levels, with an accompanying display of a lifestyle that borders on the vulgar, while many struggle to make life daily on $13,000 per week.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

· We are a resilient people born of a faith in the providential care and direction of God, but we must never abuse that spirit of resilience. Accordingly, we must confront the reality that there is need for equity and justice in the workplace, whether public or private. It is not acceptable to have our workers spending their lifetime in the workforce as contract workers without job security, vacation leave, pensions, and other benefits for which the workers of this nation have struggled from 1938. The current unsettled situation with security guards and the way it has been handled is a glaring case in point and calls into question the extent to which the workers of this land are protected, and can be expected to be protected, by the system.

SENSE OF THE VALUE AND RESPECT

We are losing a sense of the value and respect due to each human being, which is reflected in the ease with which human life is taken, and reflected in the statistics for violence and murder; the widening social and economic inequalities; and the distinction in the value and treatment accorded different social classes and members of the society.

Human-rights groups and advocates as well as environmental advocates are being treated as enemies of the State who are somehow not in sync with those things that make for our development and national interests. Human-rights groups and NGOs are not agents of the State and system of governance, but advocates and protectors of the interests of the vulnerable and minorities. Let us not forget that the God we serve throughout Scripture demonstrates his concern not for maintaining the status quo, but for the well-being of the vulnerable, the marginalised and the neglected.

DIFFERENT VOICES TO SPEAK AND TO BE HEARD

So today as we look at the lay of the land in the light of our theme, ‘Jamaica 61: Proud and Strong’, there are different voices to speak and to be heard: the spies give their version, the crowd is listening and is ready to respond, the reflective voice of the minority is ready to bring a vision and alternative framing of the sentimental and emotional responses which express anxiety, uncertainty and fear regarding what the future has in store. And above all stands that overriding affirmation that it is God who has led this nation through its history towards Emancipation and Independence, and who will be faithful in guiding us forward, as we sing in our National Anthem. The odds and the outcomes are not to be defined solely on the basis of the limits of our efforts and perceived strength.

TAKE CHARGE

There is one thing to note as we reflect on this incident in the life of the Israelite community and their handling of the preview of the Promised Land, namely, notwithstanding the profound contribution of Caleb, along with Joshua, the people still wanted to stone them. It was then left to Moses to take charge of the situation and to intercede with God to save the people from destruction. It is to this task that I see us as a gathered community of faith today, presenting our nation before God and interceding for our nation, leaders and people alike.

After everybody has had their say, it is still up to God to determine the way forward, and it is that for which we pray each time we utter the words of our National Anthem, as we will do at the end of this service. Thereby shall we pursue the path as a proud and strong nation. AMEN.

Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human dignity and human rights. seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com