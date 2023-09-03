St Andrew man found dead at home

Detectives assigned to the Half-Way Tree police are seeking the public's assistance to locate the relatives of a man who was found dead at his home along Norwich Avenue in St Andrew.

The body has been identified as 53-year-old Stanford Campbell.

It is of a dark complexion, slim build, and about 5 feet 8 inches long.

It has a low-cut hairstyle and was clad in a grey shorts and a grey and white shirt.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that a neighbour summoned cops to the home of Campbell.

On the arrival of the lawmen, he was seen motionless.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

Relatives or anyone who may be able to locate the relatives of Stanford Campbell is being asked to contact the Half-Way Tree police at 876-926-8184, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

