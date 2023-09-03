Three men charged for murder of Kingston shopkeeper

The police have charged three men for the murder of a 54-year-old shopkeeper on Gold Street in Kingston last month.

Charged are 20-year-old Quan Dawson, otherwise called 'Crocs', of Maiden Lane, 20-year-old Delano Anglin, otherwise called 'Huddie', a fisherman, also of Maiden Lane, and 23-year-old Antonio Jackson, otherwise called 'Forty', of Barry Street, all in Kingston.

The police report that about 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 02, Brown was at his shop when he was pounced upon by the three men who opened gunfire hitting him.

He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Dawson, Anglin, and Jackson were taken into custody during an operation.

On Friday, September 01, all three men were charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorneys.

Their court date is being finalised.

