American Women’s Group awards scholarships

With years-long emphasis placed on the importance of education, the American Women’s Group of Jamaica (AWG) is continuing to work to assist Jamaican youth in making the transition from primary to high school.

Twelve young people are the most recent scholarship recipients through the AWG’s scholarship programme, which has been in existence for more than 30 years of the organisation’s more than half-century history.

This year was special because the AWG was able to add Jamila Wilson to the cohort. The youngster, who is from the west Kingston community of Denham Town, has been awarded a scholarship to attend the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean.

“We went to career day at Denham Town, and she was the one that we chose because she came up and was very passionate about nursing school and doing psychology and all of those stuff,” Gloria Palomino, president of the AWG, told The Gleaner.

First Vice-President Julian Dixon added that these individuals were ones who would have reached out to Palomino directly, after which she was able to assess their situations, recognise their needs, and act in a favourable manner by providing them the opportunity to move forward in their academic pursuits.

“It was really heart-breaking to see that somebody that would’ve gone through the high-school system and have done really well, was not able to advance further,” she said of Wilson.

The AWG, which was founded in 1985 by a small group of women with connections to the United States Embassy, strives to help underprivileged children in Jamaica by offering scholarships, including school fees and textbooks.

The money is primarily raised through hosting fundraising events supported by the public.

“We hope to plan another fundraiser and double our efforts to be able to send more children to school. That is our aim and objective,” said Palomino, noting that the group was urging Jamaicans to continue their support to the cause, especially as the organisation begins its new rounds of activities.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com