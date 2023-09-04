Chef killed in Portland

Portland recorded its 11th murder for 2023 following the shooting death of a resident at Spring Hill about 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old chef Ricardo Williams.

The Spring Hill police say Williams was at home when two men reportedly opened a window to his bedroom and fired several shots hitting him.

Williams reportedly ran from the house and was later found bleeding by the police. He was taken to the Annotto Bay Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.

- Gareth Davis

