The death and life of King Ho Sang of Ocho Rios

“A good name is better than ointment.” Ecclesiastes 7: 1

I will celebrate a memorial mass for King Ho Sang of Ocho Rios.

King Ho Sang was brought up by his poor Chinese parents. They were so poor that he did not finish high school, but had to work to care for the eight of his sibling brothers and sisters, and lift the burden of his hard-working parents. King had to leave school at age 14. He laboured and laboured and sacrificed his education for the good of his family.

Despite hunger and poverty, and even lack of proper space for sleep at night, King Ho Sang was happy, outgoing, humble and kind. He loved everyone even those outside his family and did npt stopped smiling.

Truly, however, he preferred to work rather than to study. He never gave up games despite the hardship of life and later on when he prospered he became a well-known golf player in his mature years.

He married Carmen Lue in 1967 and started a laundry and dry cleaners’ business. He thrived on hard work and business including the famous Ruins restaurant. He and Carmen had three children - Trudy, Conrad and Lara. Carmen’s family were the kindest of people and Peter the eldest of the six children was my best friend and taught me about generosity by pouring out kindness on me in every way during my high school days.

Because of Missionaries of the Poor’s works with the poor, Carmen and King gave us their holiday home in Ocho Rios. They knew that MOP needed help for annual break time in the summer and Christmas.

“Use it for the relaxation of your brothers; use it also for prayer and retreats for yourself and for others. But don’t fix the swimming pool it is too expensive to maintain. There is a beautiful river that flows near to the home. God Bless you King and I entrust this house to you.”

Jamaicans are the kindest people in the world. Despite all our struggles, “By their deeds you will know them.”

King Ho Sang has gone to the Father. He was kind to everyone. His deeds will follow him all the days of his life. Thank you King for the house on the north coast that you gave us. The homeless and destitute take holidays there also, likewise our friends and brothers. Soon, we will use it for prayer and retreat. The brothers love the river. They swing on the vines and leap into the water, they do the same King did when was alive.

The brothers, our singers and the congregation will sing and dance at the funeral. Carmen says, “King will love that.”

We will celebrate the life and death of King Ho Sang.

“The day of death is better than the day of birth.” Ecclesiastes 7:1-4