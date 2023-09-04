Elderly woman found dead in water tank in St Ann
Published:Monday | September 4, 2023 | 9:06 AM
The Watt Town police in St Ann have launched an investigation in the suspected drowning of a senior citizen whose body was found in a catchment tank.
The deceased has been identified as Felicia Cammock, a 75-year-old resident of Watt Town district, St Ann.
It is reported that, about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Cammock's brother visited her home and saw her body submerged in a concrete water tank.
An alarm was raised and a report made to the police.
The St Ann Fire Brigade was summoned and the body retrieved.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.