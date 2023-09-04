Elderly woman found dead in water tank in St Ann

The Watt Town police in St Ann have launched an investigation in the suspected drowning of a senior citizen whose body was found in a catchment tank.

The deceased has been identified as Felicia Cammock, a 75-year-old resident of Watt Town district, St Ann.

It is reported that, about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Cammock's brother visited her home and saw her body submerged in a concrete water tank.

An alarm was raised and a report made to the police.

The St Ann Fire Brigade was summoned and the body retrieved.

- Rasbert Turner

