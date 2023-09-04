Haitian authorities temporarily suspend church licence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, CMC – Haitian authorities have announced the temporary suspension of the licence of the Bethesta Church following last week's protest march that left at least seven people dead and several others injured or kidnapped after gunmen fired upon them.

Foreign Affairs and Worship Minister Jean Victor Généus, announced the closure of the church led by Pastor Marco Izidor also known as “Pastor Marco”, who on August 26, led several hundred worshippers armed with machetes, sticks or pikes as they marched through a suburb of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Members of a gang, believed to be those in control of the suburb of Canaan, fired upon them with machine guns.

The acting Director General of the National Police of Haiti (PNH), Frantz Elbé, said that the authorities had been unsuccessful in preventing the march taking place.

The suburb of Canaan, which was founded by survivors of the devastating 2010 earthquake, is controlled by a gang led by a man identified only as “Jeff”, who is believed to be allied with the 5 Segonn “5 Seconds” gang.

Last Friday, Pastor Marco, failed to show up at the Public Prosecutor's Office after being invited to do so. The pastor as well as three members of his church were invited to report to the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) to answer questions related to the march.

Media reports said that in the midst of heavy gunfire by the gang members, Pastor Marco fled on a motorcycle.

Unofficial reports put the death toll as high as 20, at least 12 wounded and an undetermined number of others taken hostage by the gang.

Social media users have expressed their anger at the irresponsibility of Pastor Marco and called for his immediate arrest.

In a statement last week, the National Police of Haiti (PNH) condemned this "regrettable" tragedy and offered its sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Haiti has been thrown into turmoil since the July 7, 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, with the interim government of Prime Minister Dr Ariel Henry urging the international community to send in a multi-national force to maintain peace and security in the country.

