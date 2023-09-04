Scholars urged to reshape Jamaica

Recipients of scholarships and bursaries from the JPS and Partners Co-operative Credit Union have been challenged by Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Alando Terrelonge, to use the education they acquire to reshape Jamaica and the world into a better place.

“The landscape of education is evolving rapidly, presenting both challenges and opportunities. In a world where knowledge is power, where knowledge remains the key to a successful life, it is crucial to foster a love for learning that extends beyond textbooks and classrooms; and so I want to encourage our young people to embrace curiosity, embrace diversity, and embrace adaptability for the life you mean to live,” he told the recent presentation ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

“Inside every single one of you lies the potential to lead, inspire and transform not just your lives and Jamaica, but the very world, for each of you is indeed a global citizen,” Terrelonge said in delivering the keynote address.

The state minister told the recipients that their education was not confined to academic pursuits, encompassing as it does the development also of character, resilience and wholesome empathy.

“An educated mind is the best weapon you can wield, and education is therefore a powerful tool that you can use to change the world. And so, recognise that each of you holds this weapon in your hands and must stand ready to shape the world to a brighter, more innovative and prosperous place.”

Terrelonge also paid tribute to the parents, guardians, relatives and well-wishers for the unwavering support and guidance they had given over the years.

“Your belief in the power of education has brought them to this juncture, and it is your continued support that will fuel their journey ahead. Your roles are therefore vital, and today we commend every single one of your commitment to our young kings and queens.”

The recipients ranged from students leaving primary for high school, as well as tertiary students.

