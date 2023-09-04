Scotiabank Foundation fêtes Calabar Infant and Primary students

Grade-six students at the Calabar Infant and Primary School on Friday each received a backpack, a $5,000 voucher redeemable at Sangster’s Book Store and a set of notebooks from the Scotia Foundation, in keeping with its annual back-to-school outreach programme.

Thereafter, the students dressed in their school uniforms and, some accompanied by parents, were treated to popcorn, snow cones, participated in a game of musical chairs, and an exciting stint on the Eliminator ride, as well as spot prizes and a generally good time.

BENEFITS

This brings to 15 the number of schools across the island that have benefited under the initiative, which has been timed to coincide with Scotiabank Jamaica’s 134th anniversary celebration at an overall cost of about $10 million.

According to the most recent Consumer Affairs Commission report, shoppers faced a 1.1 per cent spike in consumer prices in July, with annual inflation rising to 6.6 per cent. Additionally, its July 24-31 survey showed that textbook prices have climbed by an average of nine per cent this year. Through the Scotia Foundation, four major back-to-school events were hosted, and donations of school supplies are being coordinated at 11 others by the bank’s islandwide network of employee volunteers.

“Every year we provide assistance to hundreds of families as they embark on the important milestone of preparing their children to transition to secondary education. We are keen on supporting this important phase in the lives of these children, particularly because we understand the invaluable link between secondary-level education and financial resilience in our communities,” said Yanique Forbes-Patrick, VP, public affairs & communications, Scotiabank.

The beneficiary schools were Central Branch All-Age (Kingston);Calabar Infant and Primary School ; Independence City Primary (Portmore, St Catherine); Boundbrook Primary (Portland); Morant Bay Primary (St Thomas); St George’s Girls’ School (Kingston); Hall’s Delight Primary (St Andrew); Ballards Valley Primary (St Elizabeth); New Green Primary (Manchester); Christiana Leased Primary (Manchester); Servite Primary as well as Steer Town Primary and Junior High (St Ann); Negril Primary (Westmoreland); Barrett Town Primary and Infant (St James); and Hague Primary (Trelawny).

christopher.serju@gleanerjm.com