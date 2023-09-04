Teenager arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing construction worker

A 15-year-old student is in police custody in relation to the stabbing death of a construction worker during a dispute on Saturday in the quiet community of Spring Bank in Portland.

The deceased has been identified as Meshach Hill, also called 'Toto', a 26-year-old construction worker of Spring Bank Road in the parish.

The police say Hill and the teenager were at a shop at Spring Bank Road when a dispute developed between them about 8:15 p.m.

It is alleged that the 15 year old then used a knife to stab Hill in the chest.

Persons who were present reportedly intervened and took the injured man to the Port Antonio Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

-Gareth Davis

