Three arrested following 650-pound ganja seizure in St Elizabeth

Police assigned to the Narcotics Division arrested and charged three men after a large quantity of ganja was found in bushes in Flagaman district in St Elizabeth on Sunday.

The men have been charged with dealing in ganja and possession of ganja.

They are 52-year-old Patrick Small of Flagaman district, 31-year-old David Powell of Seaview district and 58-year-old Claudian Bradfield of Flagaman district, all in St Elizabeth.

The police say about 12:30 p.m. they carried out a snap raid in the area, where a hut was found and searched.

The search resulted in 100 pounds of ganja being found. A further search of the area resulted in the seizure of an additional 550 pounds of ganja.

Small, Powell and Bradfield were arrested and subsequently charged after being interviewed.

They are scheduled to appear before the Black River Parish Court on September 13.

