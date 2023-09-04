Woman allegedly stabs her mother to death in Clarendon

A 25-year-old woman who reportedly suffers from a mental illness is suspected to have stabbed her 61-year-old mother to death in Bryan's Piece, Clarendon, on Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Merry Abbot of Bryan's Piece.

The Frankfield police say about 2:30 p.m. both women were at home when a dispute developed. It is alleged that during the dispute the suspect used a knife to inflict several stab wounds to her mother's body.

The suspect later turned herself in at the Frankfield Police Station and made a report.

When the police arrived at the home, Abbott's body was seen on its back with several stab wounds to the upper body.

Up to August 28, the parish of Clarendon had seen an 18 per cent increase in murders, having recorded 72 homicides compared with 61 over the 2022 corresponding period.

- Olivia Brown

