Dennis Meadows elected PNP caretaker candidate for Northern Trelawny

WESTERN BUREAU:

Former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) representative Dennis Meadows has received overwhelming support to stand as the Peoples National Party (PNP) candidate in the next general elections. In an election that was a yes or no vote, Meadows got 248 of the 262 votes at a delegates voting internal election in Northern Trelawny last Sunday. Thirteen persons voted against and one ballot was spoilt.

The victory gives Meadows a fourth chance to represent Northern Trelawny in Parliament, having failed on three occasions while contesting on a JLP ticket.

Meadows resigned from the JLP in March 2022 following what he described then as a toxic relationship. He joined the PNP in October and moved up in the hierarchy of the party, becoming chairman of the constituency and now caretaker candidate.

In an address to party faithful who gathered at the Uriah Rowe Park in Falmouth, Meadows said:” I want to thank all of you who voted for me. To those of you who did not vote for me, I want to find you and win you over. You have used your democratic right and you must be respected.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The newly elected caretaker also made a pledge.

“When elected to Parliament, I want to serve the people. There will be no one who needs help and is turned away because of the party they support. I want to have a constituency office separate from the party’s office, where people can feel free to come and see their member of Parliament.”

Citing discussions with an unnamed high school principal, Meadows gave a commitment to lobby for an additional high school for the parish.

“There are families coming into the parish. Over 4,000 houses have been built and more to come. There is going to be a need for more schools and relevant infrastructure to meet the needs. I am prepared to start lobbying from now before I become the next MP.”

He was endorsed by former Regional Chairman Mark Campbell.

“I conducted my own survey and found an overwhelming majority supporting the man. It is now left to us to vote for him so he can walk down Duke Street in Kingston as our member of Parliament.”