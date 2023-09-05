Elderly housewife confesses to killing husband with hammer

The St Elizabeth police have charged a 73-year-old housewife from Cabbage Valley district in the parish with the murder of her husband.

Enid Townsend reportedly confessed to using a hammer to strike her husband, 74-year-old farmer Arthur Townsend, multiple times.

The incident occurred on Saturday about 4 a.m.

The police say the alleged confession revealed that the incident arose from a dispute stemming from Townsend's late husband's omission of her name from his will.

The disagreement escalated, resulting in her husband allegedly slapping her.

She is slated to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday.

Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto, the head of the St Elizabeth Police Division, expressed deep concern regarding the increase in interpersonal conflicts and domestic violence cases in the parish.

He revealed that the division has recorded 20 murders since the beginning of the year, with 50 per cent, being attributed to interpersonal conflicts or domestic disputes.

Superintendent Minto urged residents facing disputes or conflicts to seek professional assistance through the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Domestic Violence Intervention Centre or the Ministry of Justice's Restorative Justice Centre, located in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth.

