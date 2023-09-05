Growth & Jobs | ActionCOACH Foundation guiding future entrepreneurs to success

THE LACK of jobs among young people has consequences on their health, well-being, and future. Hence, one of the ways to get young people into the labour market is through youth entrepreneurship.

Not only does it provide employment prospects to inexperienced youth, but it has an impact on economic growth through new jobs, increased competition, and innovation.

YESS Business Basics is the introductory curriculum for ActionCOACH Foundation’s YESS Young Entrepreneur Smart Start programme. It is a free, online resource and community for business education. The introductory course is designed to be completed in 12 weeks or less by students ages 12-22.

Group or cohort classes begin each month. The programme features online videos, assignments and examinations to test retention. Major assignments include a vision board, business plan and a video pitch that helps students prepare for the real world. Each week of the programme features special mindset and business-related themes.

They can then use these materials to take the next step towards creating a viable business.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

ActionCOACH Foundation is a global community of committed, seasoned and successful business leaders who are inspiring young students and non-profits to imagine and realise their wildest dreams with proven business education systems and strategies.

The programme, which is facilitated by ActionCOACH Moses Chybar, said the mission, as business leaders, is to guide philanthropic organisations and future entrepreneurs to success through free worldwide education and empowerment programmes.

“We accomplish our mission by igniting entrepreneurial spirit in youth worldwide, by sharing the fundamentals of business and success. We provide online, self-paced, entrepreneurial programmes for youth age 12-22 to help grow future generations of entrepreneurs and community leaders,” Chybar said.

“We help students who have the hunger to be entrepreneurs by giving them the tools to get there. We also provide the foundation and community to support them throughout their entrepreneurial journey,” he added.

ActionCOACH Marcia Woon Choy is also a certified business coach and facilitator of the programme.

The programme offers a personalised and certified experience from the largest and strongest business coaching company in the world – coaches armed with best practices, methodologies and frameworks to help all organisations generate more revenue, even philanthropic ones.

YESS Young Entrepreneur Smart Start programme is a self-paced, online course featuring 72 videos by Brad Sugars to be viewed and applied over 12 weeks or less.

Each week includes four to nine videos based on that week’s theme, plus a weekly examination to test retention. Each video is five to 10 minutes long. Graduates receive a certificate of completion, free access to a full library of ActionCOACH content, and free access to the private YESS community of students who graduate from the introductory YESS Business Basics programme.

“Students must complete a brief application to access content. Once students submit an application, they will receive a confirmation email and will be advised whether they have been accepted into the programme. If they have been accepted, they will receive a link to the course, which they can use immediately,” Chybar said.

Twenty-year-old Zharia Rodney of Jamaica, winner of Best Video Pitch, said the YESS Programme has been very beneficial for her. “YESS Business Basics has opened my eyes to the practical side of running a business. With the tools and knowledge, I have learned, I am ready to develop a great business plan and start my long journey to wealth,” Rodney said.

According to Chybar, at the global level, they want to have over 5,000 students enrolled, with over 1,000 graduates in the YESS Club. “We want to empower our youth with a positive mindset and confidence so that they can they learn how to build businesses that employ others in their communities, infusing more jobs and better incomes into communities everywhere,” he said.

Enrolments are sent starting two weeks before through two weeks after the next international group start date. See application link page or Actioncoachfoundation.org/LetsConnect/Events for dates.

The September application deadline is September 12.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com