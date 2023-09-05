Growth & Jobs | Aspiring wealth manager rises through internships

“Helping people make smart financial decisions, and building high-performance teams are some of my ultimate goals,” says 26-year-old Roosewell Lobban, Intern-turned-wealth support officer at NCB Capital Markets Jamaica Limited. “I want to help people navigate the often-complex world of finance, and I also want to help financial advisers improve the way they serve customers, and create an experience that makes people want to grow their wealth,” he explained.

The aspiring wealth manager started his journey in banking and finance in 2017, when he first started out as an intern at the National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB). The St Jago High School alumnus shared that his first experience turned into a series of summer internships, which he says were not merely line items on his resume, but pivotal learning experiences instead.

“From the Card Center to piloting iABMs at NCB’s Linstead branch, my internships exposed me to the multifaceted landscape of banking. It was eye-opening to realise the complexity and diversity of operations within a single financial institution,” Lobban recounts.

When the work started to become familiar, Lobban decided it was time to push past his comfort zone to get closer to his career goals. This led to his internship at NCB Capital Markets Jamaica Limited in 2019. For Lobban, this big step was a major turning point in his career.

“My approach to this internship was different because I knew I wanted to be a part of this team,” Lobban said. “The reality is that sometimes you really don’t know your potential unless you’re put in a position where you just have to shine. I was able to take that internship opportunity at NCB Capital Markets Jamaica Limited and use it as a stepping stone to get me closer to where I want to be.”

Lobban added, “It was a lot of hard work, and I am so grateful for my academic background in banking, finance and economics, which helped to lay the foundation for my growth in the investment and wealth management business, so far.”

BUILD NETWORK

After a gruelling summer internship assisting with managing client portfolios and learning the ins and outs of the business, Lobban’s dedication paid off when he was offered a full-time position as a wealth support officer in November 2020.

While Lobban’s sights are still set on growing in the wealth management and investments business, he shared that his experiences have also inspired him to push himself to go for more. Even beyond his dream job, Lobban envisions himself eventually stepping into leadership roles, managing teams, and fostering environments of forward-thinking work and innovation.

Lobban hopes to inspire other interns with his own journey: “Talk is cheap. You can’t just say what you want to do or where you want to end up – you also have to put in the work. Analyse where you are on your professional journey now versus where you want to be, and use that information to chart the steps you need to get where you want to go. Use your internship opportunities to learn as much as you can, build your network, and show your future employers just how much you are capable of.”

This year, over 70 participants in NCB’s summer internship programme will get hands-on work experience in several departments across NCB, including retail banking, customer experience, innovation, information technology and marketing. The programme, which started in July, was scheduled to run until September 1, 2023.