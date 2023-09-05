Growth & Jobs | The future is digital – Williams

A TOTAL of 100 participants are set to commence training in coding under the 2023 Universal Service Fund (USF) Technology Advancement Programme (TAP) III Residential Coding Course.

The opening ceremony for TAP III was held on September 1 at the Stony Hill HEART Academy in St Andrew.

TAP is a comprehensive training programme that provides participants with the technical, creative, and business skills required to succeed in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

It is being implemented by the USF in collaboration with the Amber Group and HEART/NSTA Trust.

Three hundred trainees in total are being targeted, 100 in the residential programme, and 200 who will commute to the various training centres across the island.

All trainees will receive a stipend of $10,600 per week, $2,000 of which will be deducted as compulsory savings.

This becomes available to the trainee upon completion of the programme.

In her remarks at the opening ceremony, Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams said coding is not merely a technical skill, but it is a pathway to future innovation and a substantial stride towards realising Jamaica’s Vision 2030.

“The ministry fully supports this programme, recognising that the future is digital. Our introduction to coding seeks to ensure that our children possess the knowledge and skills to remain pertinent, as education continues to evolve,” she said.

Cohort III of the programme is designed to be accessible to participants of all skill levels between the ages of 18 and 29, from beginners to advanced coders.

It will provide a supportive learning environment, with experienced trainers and mentors available to assist participants throughout the training process.

The programme is structured to include both classroom instruction and practical projects, allowing participants to apply their skills and knowledge in real-world settings.

Successful participants will be awarded a National Vocational Qualification of Jamaica Certificate of Competence at the end of the 12-month training programme.

This will further enhance their employability in the technology industry.

- JIS