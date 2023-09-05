Gunmen shoot and injure man in St Catherine

The Spanish Town police in St Catherine have launched a manhunt for a group of gunmen who shot and injured a man in Crescent district on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was walking along Melissa Crescent in the community about 5:30 p.m. when men reportedly drove up in a black Subaru motor car.

Men reportedly alighted with guns and fired shots hitting the man.

The men escaped in the waiting motor car.

The victim was subsequently assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was admitted for injuries received.

The Spanish Town police have since launched an investigation into the matter.

No motive has been established in the incident.

