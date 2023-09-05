Loaded gun hidden in plastic bag seized in Portmore

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun loaded with ammunition in a plastic bag hidden in a concrete block in Portmore, St Catherine.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The find was made on Monday night during an operation on Rosemary Avenue in Portmore.

The Portmore police report that about 7:50 p.m., a targeted raid was conducted in the area and a premises searched.

During the search, a Smith-and-Wesson 357 Magnum containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition was found wrapped in a black plastic bag under a pile of concrete blocks, according to the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.