Man on bail charged for fatal St Andrew gun attack

A man on bail has been charged in relation to the April 2021 gun attack on Lincoln Alley, St Andrew that left one dead and three others injured.

Twenty-seven-year-old Damion Walker, otherwise known as 'Shines', was arrested in St Thomas after he reported to a police station in relation to a separate matter.

Walker has been charged with murder and three counts of shooting with intent.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Sunday, April 25, 2021.

He is charged with the shooting death of 36-year-old Kemar Bailey, a contractor of Lincoln Avenue, St Andrew, and the injury of three other people.

The police report that about 5:10 p.m., Bailey was standing among a group of people when they were pounced upon by armed men travelling in a white motor car.

Walker and three other men exited the vehicle and opened gunfire at the group, hitting them multiple times all over their bodies.

They then escaped on foot in the area.

The injured persons were transported to hospital, where Bailey succumbed to his injuries and the others were treated and released.

Walker was later arrested in St Thomas.

He was subsequently charged on Sunday, September 03.

The police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in locating Walker's accomplices to contact detectives at 876-948-6443, the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.

