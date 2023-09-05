Man charged for attempted murder along Palisadoes

Fifty-year-old Alex Francis of Williamsfield, Manchester, and a Cayman Islands address has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the attack on a man along the Palisadoes main road in Kingston on July 20.

The Kingston Eastern police say Francis took the victim to a section of the Palisadoes main road on a fishing trip.

However, shortly after arriving at the area, Francis reportedly brandished a knife and inflicted stab wounds to the victim's upper body.

The victim reportedly managed to wrestle the knife from Francis and allegedly used it to avert another attack, injuring Francis.

A passing police officer saw Francis lying along the roadway and alerted the Kingston Eastern Police. Francis was assisted to the hospital.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The victim was then found along another section of the roadway and was also assisted to the hospital.

Charges were laid against Francis on Monday.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.