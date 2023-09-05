Man charged for Kingston gun attack

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the August 9 shooting of two people on Nuthall Street in Kingston

Charged with two counts of shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorised possession of ammunition is 49-year-old Tawrence Stewart, otherwise called 'Richie Store', of Elgin Street, Denham Town, Kingston 1

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 7:15 p.m., both victims were along the roadway when explosions were heard.

Both persons later felt a burning sensation and discovered that they had been shot.

They were taken to hospital, where they were treated and released.

Intense investigations led to Stewart's arrest.

He was subsequently charged on Sunday, September 03, based on an eyewitness statement.

His court date is being finalised.

