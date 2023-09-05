Parents and son found dead at home in Spanish Town

A couple and their son were found dead inside their home in the community of Waterloo in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning.

They have been identified as 43-year-old Omar Wellington, Saron Francis-Wellington, 36, and 16-year-old Orlando Wellington, who was a student at Innswood High School in the parish.

Police personnel are currently at the scene combing for evidence.

Investigators are also trying to ascertain if they were shot or stabbed.

The Major Investigation Division has launched a probe into the matter.

It is reported that residents stumbled on the bodies of the deceased about 5:30 a.m. and summoned the police.

The police arrived and the bodies were found inside the dwelling.

The community has been plunged into mourning.

- Rasbert Turner

