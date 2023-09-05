Parents urged to be vigilant and protect children from crime and violence

The Victim Services Branch (VSB) is encouraging parents to be vigilant with their children, to minimise trauma resulting from crime and violence.

Director of the VSB in the Social Justice Division of the Justice Ministry, Dionne Dawn Binns, told JIS News that more than 50 per cent of the branch's clientele are children.

“Our most common cases include those related to sex with a person under 16, sexual abuse, domestic violence cases and the family members of persons who have been murdered,” she said.

Both children and adults who are victims of crimes can access psychosocial support through the VSB.

“If an individual experiences criminal activity, such as sexual abuse, the murder of a loved one, robbery – whatever the crime may be – the VSB is here to assist them in terms of the trauma they are faced with. I mention trauma because it is important that we use a trauma-centred approach in dealing with the mental and emotional effects of crime,” Dawn Binns said.

In addition to psychosocial support, the VSB provides counselling intervention at the moment of the investigation.

“Victim Services Officers are able to go in and provide support, not only to the direct victims but to the secondary victims, meaning community members and others who may be impacted by the crime,” she pointed out.

For help, persons can contact 888-JUSTICE (888-587-8423) or visit the Justice Ministry's website at moj.gov.jm.

- JIS News

