Police name persons of interest in killing of Wellington family members

The St Catherine North Police have named several individuals as persons of interest in the triple murder of a couple and their son in Waterloo district, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police say they believe the persons can assist with the investigation.

The following persons are asked to report to the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch by 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday.

Demar Williams, otherwise called 'Kye Kye'

Othniel Loban, otherwise called 'Tickman'

A man only known as 'Buffy'

A man only known as 'Richie'

A man only known as 'Negus', who is said to be overseas

A man only known as 'Blacks', said is said to be overseas

A man only known as 'Gaza' or 'Gaza Man'

The St Catherine North Police are seeking to assure members of the public that all information shared will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous report to Crime Stop at 311 or NIB tip line at 811 or call the nearest police station.

The deceased have been identified as 43-year-old Omar Wellington, Suzan Francis Wellington, 34, and 16-year-old Olando Wellington, who was a student at Innswood High School in the parish.

Their bodies were found inside their home on Tuesday morning.

