Three women shot at bar on Red Hills Road, St Andrew

Three women remain hospitalised after being shot at a bar along Red Hills Road in St Andrew.

The incident occurred about 4:50 p.m. on Monday.

The injured women are all of Red Hills addresses.

Residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

The injured women were rushed to hospital where they were admitted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.