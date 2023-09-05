Three women shot at bar on Red Hills Road, St Andrew
Published:Tuesday | September 5, 2023 | 11:39 AM
Three women remain hospitalised after being shot at a bar along Red Hills Road in St Andrew.
The incident occurred about 4:50 p.m. on Monday.
The injured women are all of Red Hills addresses.
Residents heard explosions and summoned the police.
The injured women were rushed to hospital where they were admitted.
Investigations are ongoing.
- Andre Williams
