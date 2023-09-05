Two accused of lottery scamming in MoBay

Detectives assigned to the Lottery Scam Task Force arrested and charged two men in St James for breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act following operations in the parish on Monday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Roxroy Baachas, a customer service supervisor of Mountain View Lane, Westgate Hills in St James, has been charged with possession of identity information.

Meanwhile, 21-one-year-old Jevar Maxwell, a special service agent of Over River, St James has been charged with possession of identity information and possession of access device.

The charge against Baachas stems from allegations that he used his position at a call centre to make adjustments to billing on customer accounts.

Investigators also reportedly found several files with identity information of persons residing overseas during an onsite analysis of his cellular phone.

Maxwell was charged after being handed over to the Lottery Scamming Task Force by members of the Jamaica Customs Agency Contraband Enforcement Team, who arrested him at the Sangster International Airport.

He reportedly aroused their suspicion when he was observed making several withdrawals at an automated teller machine over a three-day period.

During a search of his person, law enforcement officers allegedly found five debit cards labelled with identity information of persons residing overseas.

They also analysed Maxwell's cellular phone and reportedly found banking information of persons residing overseas.

Both men were charged after a question-and-answer session with their respective attorneys.

