Clarendon woman charged with mother's murder

Twenty-five-year-old Danika Davis, otherwise called 'Kim', of Bryan's Piece, Clarendon, has been charged with murder over the stabbing death of her mother at their home.

Dead is 60-year-old Mertella Abbott-Sappleton, otherwise called 'Merty'.

Reports from the Frankfield police are that on Sunday, September 3, an argument developed between the women, during which Davis allegedly attempted to strangle her mother with a piece of electrical wire.

According to the police, Abbott-Sappleton tried to free herself and a knife was brought into play and used to inflict stab wounds to her upper body.

Davis then visited the police station, where she reported her actions and was arrested.

On their arrival at the scene, Abbott-Sappleton was transported to hospital where death was confirmed.

Davis was charged on Tuesday, September 05 after she confessed to the allegations during a question and answer session.

Her court date is being finalised.

