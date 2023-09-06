HAJ celebrates 15th anniversary with several activities

The Housing Agency of Jamaica Limited (HAJ) is celebrating its 15th anniversary this week since rebranding from the National Housing Development Corporation in 2008.

A slew of activities have been planned to mark the milestone, starting on September 5 and ending on Sunday, September 10.

Senior Manager for Community Development and Corporate Communications at the HAJ, Nakia McMorris, said the crystal anniversary is being observed under the theme ‘Building on our Legacy’.

“This theme represents the continuation of our legacy, looking at what we accomplished prior to 2008 and after 2008, as HAJ,” McMorris said.

She is encouraging the public to join in the festivities as the HAJ looks forward to continue to serve the country.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

First on the list of activities was a customer appreciation day (September 5), at the various HAJ locations.

Next is an open house that will be held at the HAJ’s head office in Kingston on September 6, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A key handover ceremony for the Catherine Estate Project, and an awards ceremony for HAJ staff who have served for 15 years and more are other major highlights of the day.

A land-titling ceremony in Montego Bay, St James, at the Hillview Baptist Church is planned for Friday, September 8, when approximately 25 titles will be distributed to landowners.

This will be followed by a closing church service at the Webster Memorial United Church on Half-Way Tree Road, St Andrew, on Sunday, September 10.

The HAJ is an agency under the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation. Its core services include providing shelter solutions on the open market and upgrading and regularising informal settlements.