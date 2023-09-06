Lawyer for Guyanese woman on gun charges cries foul over passport

Rita Allen-Brown, the lawyer for the Guyanese woman who was shot and injured during the recent fatal shooting of Thugs Fashion owner, Orane Wright, in an alleged police confrontation, believes her client is being unfairly treated by the constabulary force.

Cosmetologist, Akeisha Piggot, 24, since the fatal incident, has been slapped with gun charges, and after securing a $500,000 bail on Tuesday in the Gun Court, is unable to proceed due to the investigating officer's failure to produce her passport.

Wright was shot and killed on August 17 along Knightsdale Drive in St Andrew.

Piggot, who was travelling with him in his car at the time of the incident, was shot three times in her arms and shoulder and was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital for treatment under police guard.

On the same day she was shot, police reportedly executed a search warrant at her apartment in St Andrew and reportedly found a weapon.

On Tuesday, her attorney successfully secured bail for her despite strong objection from the Crown

But, Allen-Brown told The Gleaner that the bailing process was unable to be completed as her client's passport was not forthcoming from the police.

According to her, the investigating officer, who seized her client's travel document, when contacted yesterday, told personnel at the Gun Court registry that the passport was taken to the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) but that he is unaware who took it there or who has it currently.

“So, my client has to sleep in custody for another night, or another week, or another month, because we don't know what the police do with her passport and the investigating officer who had the passport, is now saying he doesn't know who took it to PICA and received it at PICA,” Allen-Brown said.

“How could you the investigating officer tell the court registry that it went to PICA and you don't know who has it?” she asked while stressing that the three sureties were on hand to stand bail for her client.

However, Allen-Brown, who is concerned about the manner in which the matter is being handled, indicated that she will be making an application for a court order for the passport to be produced forthwith if it is not forthcoming.

Meanwhile, the attorney, during her bail application, argued that the prosecution's case is weak on the basis that the search was carried out without the defendant's presence or any occupant of the premises.

She also submitted that her client requires serious medical attention as her injuries are infected and argued that the interference with her constitutional right to liberty has not been justified.

Allen-Brown also challenged the prosecution's argument that Piggot is a flight risk, noting that measures can be implemented to cure any concern.

Furthermore, she noted that the defendant is a Caribbean Community member who is entitled to free movement within the island.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the shooting, in which the police are alleging that the now-deceased pointed a firearm at them.

Wright operated the Thug Fashion stores in downtown Kingston and Montego Bay, St James.

The businessman was reportedly a person of interest in a fraud matter.

- Tanesha Mundle

