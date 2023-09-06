NCTVET re-organising its systems following transfer to Ministry of Education

The National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) is reporting that is re-organising its operational systems following its official transition to the Ministry of Education

It says the exercise was completed last month.

Acting head of the NCTVET, Ingrid Falconer, is advising principals, managers and registrars at educational institutions as well as the general public that the council is far advanced in implementing its new systems and this will enable the release of assessment results from exams done earlier this year.

The NCTVET, which was formerly under the HEART/NSTA Trust, now operates as a Division of the Ministry of Education and Youth, with responsibility to develop standards and assessments and award certificates and diplomas to individuals who have demonstrated competence in vocational areas.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.