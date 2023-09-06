NEPA to clean beaches on September 16

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) will join the rest of the world in commemorating International Coastal Clean-up (ICC) Day on Saturday, September 16.

On the day, NEPA will be joined by key partners in clearing garbage and other debris from the Shipwreck in Palisadoes, Port Royal.

Underwater cleanup activities will also be carried out simultaneously at the Norman Manley Sea Park Beach and Cliffs Westend in Negril.

In an interview with JIS News, Beaches Coordinator at NEPA, Jodiel Ebanks, encouraged citizens to sign up to be volunteers on the day. They may do so by sending an email to avatomlinson@nepa.gov.jm or by calling 876-754-7540.

Importantly, she noted that persons may sign up as individuals or groups.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Highlighting the significance of the day, Ebanks explained that “International Coastal Cleanup Day has been ongoing since 1985… and has become the largest voluntary effort for ocean health”

She added that the activities on the day “will give persons the chance to have a hands-on opportunity to make a difference at the community level in cleaning our beaches and waterways”.

Persons can also participate in cleaning the Black River Coast (adjacent to JAG Myers Park) in Black River and Shaw Park Beach and White River in Ocho Rios, St Ann on September 22 and 23, respectively.

The Beaches Coordinator pointed out that the activities at each site will begin promptly at 7:00 a.m.

“We will begin with registration and then a briefing will be shared on what is to be done onsite. This includes how the garbage will be collected and how it is to be weighed and recorded, as we must ensure that every piece of garbage collected is accounted for,” she added.

The deadline for registration to participate in International Coastal Cleanup Day is Friday, September 8.

Sponsorship support will be provided by the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and the National Baking Company Foundation.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.