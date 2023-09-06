No third-party contracted to provide online immigration declaration form - PICA

The Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) is advising all travellers to Jamaica that no third-party entity or agent has been contracted to provide the online immigration/passenger declaration form.

Effective September 1, all passengers coming to Jamaica are required to complete the online version of the form, replacing the previous paper document.

Persons can access the form at www.enterjamaica.com. PICA says there is no cost to use the facility.

The agency says it has received reports that other sites have been created and are charging persons to complete the form.

PICA is advising persons that its Immigration Assistants will be on hand at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay to help persons who have challenges filling out the forms.

The agency says it is also receiving assistance from the airport operators to provide additional support for arriving passengers.

-JIS News

