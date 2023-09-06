Owners of stolen poker boxes in St Elizabeth urged to come forward

Business operators who are victims of poker box robberies are being urged by the St Elizabeth police to come forward.

The appeal comes as the police are reporting that several poker boxes that were stolen were recently recovered in two separate operations.

Investigators are now urging individuals who have experienced break-ins at their establishments, particularly bars, to come forward and identify the poker boxes.

Persons can make contact with the Black River Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-956-2026.

The St Elizabeth police are reminding residents that providing information to the police supports efforts to combat crime and bring perpetrators to justice.

