Policeman accused of helping prisoner to escape remanded

A police corporal accused of assisting a prisoner to escape from police lock-up was on Wednesday remanded as he awaits a bail application in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

Corporal Ricardo Rose was recently arrested and charged with misconduct in a public office and aiding and abetting escaping custody.

It is reported that on different dates earlier this year Rose transported the prisoner from the Central Police lock-up to the Half -Way Tree Police lock-up for interviews into an alleged case of fraud.

The prisoner reportedly escaped on one of those occasions but was later recaptured.

The matter was investigated and a file was prepared and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who later ruled that Rose should be charged.

Wednesday when Rose appeared in court, the clerk of the court indicated that she was unable to respond to a bail application as the file was submitted late.

The bail hearing was then postponed to Friday and Rose was remanded.

- Tanesha Mundle

