Robbery thwarted in St Mary, two men in police custody

Two would-be robbers are now in police custody following an incident in the farming community of Lewis Store, St Mary, on Tuesday, in which a gun and ammunition were also reportedly seized.

It's reported that about 3:00 p.m. Tuesday a businessman had just returned home from a financial institution when he was accosted by two men one of whom had a gun.

The businessman managed to enter his dwelling and used his licensed firearm to shoot at the men, who hastily retreated.

However, they were reportedly confronted by another licensed firearm holder, who shot and injured one of the gunmen.

The alleged gunman reportedly dropped a pistol with a magazine containing several rounds of ammunition.

The injured gunman and the weapon were handed over to the police.

His accomplice ran, but was also later held by the police.

Both suspects have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and shooting with intent.

-Rasbert Turner

