St Ann taxi operator charged for gun attack on policeman

A St Ann taxi operator accused of carrying out a gun attack on a policeman along the Irons Mountain main road last month has now been charged.

Charged with shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a Felony is 35-year-old Omar Thomas, otherwise called 'Robb', of Harrison Town in Ocho Rios.

He was charged on Monday after a question and answer session.

On Friday, September 1, Thomas was placed on an identification parade and was pointed out.

His court date is being finalised.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, August 19

The police report that about 6:30 p.m., the policeman was travelling towards Moneague, St Ann when he observed a white Toyota Axio motor car with flashing headlights behind his vehicle.

He reportedly pulled over, however, the driver of the Toyota Axio used the motor car to block the cop's vehicle.

The police say three armed men then exited the Toyota Axio motor car and opened gunfire at the policeman.

The cop reportedly took evasive action and returned the gunfire.

The Toyota Axio motor car sped off and crashed into an embankment.

The gunmen then escaped.

The police say other cops responded to the scene, and Thomas was subsequently found with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated.

The police say the search continues for Thomas' accomplices

