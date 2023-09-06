Suspect in killing of Spanish Town couple and their son fatally shot by police
A man was fatally shot by the police in Waterloo, Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning during an operation targeting suspects in Tuesday's killing of a couple and their son in their home in the community.
Those killed were Omar Wellington, Saron Francis-Wellington, and Orlando Wellington.
The police say a .380 pistol was seized from the deceased man in today's confrontation.
They say a further search led to the seizure of a 357magnum revolver.
It is reported that about 4 a.m., police personnel were on operation in the community when the suspect, who goes by the alias 'Gaza', was spotted inside a house.
He reportedly challenged the police and was shot and killed in the exchange.
Two firearms were seized, according to the police.
The Independent Commission of Investigations has launched a probe into the matter.
- Rasbert Turner
