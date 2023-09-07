56-y-o man charged with rape of 12-y-o girl in St Mary

A St Mary man has been charged for the alleged detention and rape of a 12-year-old girl in Barracks River, Richmond in the parish, on August 4.

The child reportedly went to the 56-year-old man's home about 4 p.m. to collect items, when she was locked inside the house and sexually assaulted.

Following the assault, the accused allegedly locked the child inside a room.

The girl managed to escape and made a report to the police.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged after being pointed out during an identification parade.

He is charged with unlawful detention with intent to have sexual intercourse and rape.

