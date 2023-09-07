Chang: Westmoreland police stations under construction needed to curtail crime wave

WESTERN BUREAU: Construction on the buildings that will house the Frome and Little London police stations in Westmoreland, according to National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang, are progressing well.

The minister provided an update this afternoon on the work taking place on the sites following a tour and a high-level security meeting with Police Commissioner Antony Anderson, Acting Commissioner of Police for Area One Vernon Ellis, and other senior officers of the Jamaica Constabulary Force in the western region of the island.

Chang said the stations are urgently needed as criminality is escalating across the parish.

"We are monitoring these very closely because we need these stations in Westmoreland," the minister said.

He noted that additional human resources were deployed to the Westmoreland police division.

The new facilities are being erected under the national security ministry's 'Project Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct (P-ROC)' initiative, with funding from the National Housing Trust.

Since ground was broken almost a year ago on these projects, they have encountered delays due to soil quality issues but are now back on track.

- Albert Ferguson

